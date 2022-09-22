Dodge County authorities investigating body found on Highway 275

Authorities asking drivers to avoid the area
(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities in Dodge County on Thursday afternoon were investigating a fatality on Highway 275 near Fremont.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that construction crews discovered a body on the highway south of Morningside Road.

“This incident is currently under investigation with the assistance of Nebraska State Patrol, Fremont Police and the Douglas County Crime Lab. Further information regarding this incident will be released as it becomes available,” the DSCO news release states.

Authorities were asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

