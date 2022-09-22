Crews quickly put out fire in vacant building near Omaha neighborhood

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cause of a building fire that happened Tuesday night is under investigation.

Crews went to a vacant building near 26th Street and Center and declared a working fire when seeing smoke on the first floor according to the release.

The fire was put out within 10 minutes and no injuries were reported.

There’s a total estimated dollar loss of $1,500.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

