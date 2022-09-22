Boeing to pay $200 million to settle SEC charges over 737 Max

FILE - Boeing employees work on a 737 Max on the final assembly line at Boeing's Renton plant,...
FILE - Boeing employees work on a 737 Max on the final assembly line at Boeing's Renton plant, June 15, 2022 in Renton, Wash.(Ellen M. Banner/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Boeing Co. will pay $200 million to settle charges that the company and its former CEO misled investors about the safety of its 737 Max after two of the airliners crashed, killing 346 people.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday that it charged the aircraft maker and former CEO Dennis Muilenburg with making significant misleading public statements about the plane and an automated flight-control system that was implicated in the crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Neither Boeing nor Muilenburg admitted wrongdoing, but they offered to settle and pay penalties, including $1 million to be paid by Muilenburg, who was ousted in December 2019, nine months after the second crash.

The SEC said Boeing and Muilenburg knew that the flight system, known as MCAS, posed a safety issue but promised the public that the plane was safe. The SEC said they also falsely claimed that there had been no gaps in the process of certifying the plane in the first place.

“Boeing and Muilenburg put profits over people by misleading investors about the safety of the 737 Max all in an effort to rehabilitate Boeing’s image” after the crashes, said Gurbir Grewal, director of the SEC’s enforcement division.

Boeing said it has made “broad and deep changes across our company in response to those accidents” to improve safety and quality.

“Today’s settlement is part of the company’s broader effort to responsibly resolve outstanding legal matters related to the 737 Max accidents in a manner that serves the best interests of our shareholders, employees and other stakeholders,” said the Arlington, Virginia-based company.

A new Max operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air crashed into the Java Sea in October 2018, and another Max flown by Ethiopian Airlines nosedived into the ground near Addis Ababa in March 2019. In each crash, MCAS pushed the nose down after getting faulty readings from a single sensor, and pilots were unable to regain control.

The crashes led regulators around the world to ground the plane for nearly two years until Boeing made fixes to the flight-control system, which was designed to help prevent aerodynamic stalls when the nose points up too sharply. Neither plane that crashed was in danger of stalling.

The SEC accused Boeing of misleading investors in a press release after the Indonesia crash which said the plane was “as safe as any airplane that has ever flown the skies.” Boeing knew when it made that claim that MCAS would need to be fixed and was already designing changes, the SEC said.

After the crash in Ethiopia, Muilenburg said on a call with investors and Wall Street analysts and during Boeing’s annual shareholder meeting that the company had followed the normal process for getting the plane certified by regulators. But by then Boeing — in response to a subpoena from federal prosecutors — had already found documents indicating that it didn’t disclose key facts about MCAS to the Federal Aviation Administration, the SEC charged.

Boeing reached a separate $2.5 billion settlement with the Justice Department last year. Most of that money went to airlines whose Max jets were grounded.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Bryan concert held on Nebraska farm to highlight agriculture, rural communities
WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Lines filed for wages owed
Workers in Papillion claim they’re owed thousands of back pay from subcontractor
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
6 News On Your Side: Deputy hurt when suspect flees
Sarpy County deputy injured when suspect flees
WOWT Valley sued after RV park approved
Valley RV park developer moving on

Latest News

A Massachusetts man looks to return a lost Purple Heart medal to its rightful owner.
‘This is the least we can do’: Man looking for family of Purple Heart recipient in WWII
The international manhunt for Leonard Glenn Francis ended with his arrest by Venezuelan...
Fugitive in Navy bribery case caught trying to reach Russia
Emily's Thursday evening forecast
A Massachusetts man looks to return a lost purple heart medal to its rightful owner.
'This is the least we can do': Man looking for family of Purple Heart recipient in WWII