Omaha bike lane partner withdraws from collaboration after pilot project terminated

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - About a year after the bike lanes were installed as part of a city mobility pilot project, Omaha has decided to terminate the project.

Bike Walk Nebraska announced Thursday it was immediately ending its partnership with Metro Smart Cities after the organization was informed the Market-to-Midtown Bikeway pilot project would conclude at the end of the month.

The organization said it was informed Wednesday by Mayor Jean Stothert and Public Works Director Bob Stubbe that the mobility program, set to expire Sept. 30, wouldn’t be extended “despite unanimous passing of the city council referendum and apparent success on all previously established performance measures,” according to a release from BWN.

The bike lanes will then be removed.

According to an online update from the mayor’s office, which confirms the project’s end date, MSC would be “responsible for scheduling and paying for the removal of the bikeway bollards, but a timeframe for that work has not been determined.”

Despite the announcement, made in correlation with the latest update on Omaha’s Climate Action Plan, the city remains “100% committed to protected bikeways,” the mayor’s update states.

Still, it came as a bit of a surprise after the project seemed to be gaining momentum with city officials.

Earlier this month, the City Council was considering a resolution from Council President Pete Festersen and Councilman Don Rowe to extend the project and make the bike lanes permanent. While the bike lane initially confused Omaha drivers after its installation last summer, BWN Executive Director Julie Harris told the council at its Sept. 13 meeting that “results from the six-month project evaluation showed a 140% increase in bicycle traffic on Harney.”

In its release Thursday, BWN said the organization wasn’t invited to Wednesday’s Metro Smart Cities meeting, where they said the decision was made, despite providing funds to support the MSC initiative.

“In this spirit of partnership, BWN allowed MSC to use a portion of the funding BWN provided to create a website now serving all of its current and future pilot projects,” the Bike Walk Nebraska release states. “...The Mayor and Public Works Director reportedly voiced concern over the budget to maintain the Bikeway if the pilot period was extended an additional 18 months (estimated at $40,000). Bike Walk Nebraska has $38,930 in remaining project funds not provided to MSC which could be used for these costs. This could have been clarified at the meeting had BWN been in attendance.”

The Bike Walk Nebraska release also had a message for city officials:

“BWN calls on Mayor Stothert and the Public Works Director to clarify their intentions for the Bikeway and share their budgetary calculations and concerns voiced in the MSC meeting with BWN, the funders of this project.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

