1 dead, 1 seriously injured after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed and another was seriously injured after a vehicle chase ended in a crash in Davenport Wednesday night, according to Iowa State Police.

According to a crash report, troopers were involved in a chase with a 2002 Chevy Avalanche pickup truck around 8:16 p.m.

The driver of the pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and hit an embankment and rolled before coming to a stop at Eastern Avenue and Pleasant Street.

One person inside the truck was pronounced dead on scene. A second person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Their condition was unknown.

Troopers have not released the names of the two people as of early Thursday. They also did not say why they were chasing the vehicle.

Police shut down a portion of Eastern Avenue after the crash for debris cleanup. That stretch of road has since been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

