Two Californians arrested after Douglas County Sheriff’s find about 90 lbs of marijuana

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit drug bust on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit drug bust on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.(PHOTO: Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Californians after discovering about 90 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

Tadeo Torres-Velasquez and Juan Lopez-Alvarez were arrested for possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

A K-9 unit sergeant stopped a car for speeding around I-80 East & 72nd Street according to the release. Officials say the sergeant saw many indicators of drug trafficking in the car and on the people in the car who were later identified as Torres-Velasquez and Lopez-Alvarez.

Tadeo V. Torres-Velasquez (left) and Juan S. Lopez-Alvarez (right).
Tadeo V. Torres-Velasquez (left) and Juan S. Lopez-Alvarez (right).(PHOTO: Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

About 90 pounds of marijuana was found in the trunk of the car.

It’s reported officials were able to search the car with probable cause during the interview when a Spanish-speaking Omaha officer was called for help due to a language barrier.

