Omaha climate action plan update: Mayor to submit consultant proposal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A week after the City Council voted to accelerate the city’s efforts on establishing a climate action plan, Mayor Jean Stothert on Wednesday gave an update on the city’s efforts.

Stothert said that a proposal to search for a consultant to develop that plan — with a goal of having that plan ready by June 2024 — will be submitted Friday.

“This is a top priority for the city,” she said in a meeting with reporters on Thursday at her office.

Stothert also released a timeline for the project, starting with a release of the formal request for prosal, or RFP, released Oct. 12; consultant candidates narrowed to a short list by Dec. 16 and hired by January; and a project start date of Feb. 11, days after approval by the City Council.

City leaders estimate the consultant will cost $250,000.

Thomas Warren, the mayor’s chief of staff, said last week that funding for the consultant and plan will likely come from the 2023 budget, however, the current proposed 2023 budget doesn’t yet mention anything about a climate action plan.

Omaha is among 15 of the nation’s 50 biggest cities that don’t have climate action plans in place.

Last November, council members voted in support of a resolution that expressed the intention of creating the city’s climate action plan and hiring a consultant to help the city do so. The Metro Smart Cities initiative, which is co-chaired by the mayor, has been tasked with creating the proposal request which outlines the duty of a consultant and then hiring one.

Earlier this month, council members expressed frustration that the city hasn’t made further progress on the plan and passed a resolution 4-3 in support of moving the plan forward as quickly as possible.

