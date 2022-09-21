Nebraska implementing voluntary exclusion program for problem gamblers

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - As the state prepares to expand casino gambling, the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission is offering those with gaming addictions additional resources.

The state on Thursday announced it will provide a mechanism for anyone to essentially ban themselves from Nebraska gaming establishments. The form for voluntary self-exclusion is available on the commission’s website.

According to the policies posted on the commission’s website, any application that’s approved means that person would not be eligible to place bets at Nebraska betting establishments — or even be on-premises. The application will require information including several means of contact, a passport-style photo of that person, and a statement about why they fit the description of a “problem gambler.”

They must also specify how long they would like to remain on the list.

“We recognize the excitement and anticipation for expanded gaming in Nebraska,” NRG Executive Director Tom Sage said in a news release Thursday. “Having mechanisms in place to mitigate the effects of harmful problem gaming is key to regulating a professional gaming industry. We encourage everyone to learn the signs of problem gambling and use the voluntary self-exclusion program if you or a loved one has an addiction.”

—

DO YOU NEED HELP? The commission also provides gambling addiction resources on its website and has a 24-hour hotline available at 1-833-BETOVER (238-6837).

