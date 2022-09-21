MLK Pedestrian Bridge closes in October, undergoing repairs

It will close on October 28 and won’t re-open until early 2023.
A popular bridge is undergoing repairs and will be closed until next year.
By 6 Sports staff reports
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A popular bridge is undergoing repairs and will be closed until next year.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge serves as an access point between the CHI Health Center and the Missouri Riverfront.

The bridge is often used by runners, walkers, and bicyclists to travel from downtown Omaha toward the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.

MLK Pedestrian bridge
MLK Pedestrian bridge(PHOTO: Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority)

It will close on October 28 and won’t re-open until early 2023. This is part of the ongoing construction efforts within the Lewis & Clark Landing.

The landing and Heartland of America Park are scheduled for completion in summer 2023.

