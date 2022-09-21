LPD: Woman stabbed to death in northwest Lincoln; suspect on the run

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says they’re investigating another homicide in the Capital City.

LPD was called to the Contempo Mobile Home Park around 11:30 p.m. Monday night on a report of a stabbing.

Police said when they arrived, they found a 36-year-old woman who had been stabbed and had serious injuries. Officers and Lincoln Fire & Rescue provided aid and transported the woman. However, LPD said she died at a Lincoln hospital from her injuries.

Additionally, police said the suspect, a 61-year-old man, is not in custody and is being sought by authorities. Police add that the suspect and the victim know each other.

“Investigators are in the process of interviewing witnesses and crime scene investigators are currently processing the scene,” LPD said in a press release.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should contact LPD by calling (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

