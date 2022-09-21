Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Much cooler weather with chances for showers

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Yesterday saw a record high fall in Omaha as we reached 100 degrees.

Today will be a much different story.

A front came through the area overnight with cooler air working its way in as we start our Wednesday.

Temperatures will only recover into the low 70s by the afternoon, a far cry from Tuesday’s highs.

Afternoon Forecast
Afternoon Forecast(WOWT)

We will also have more cloud cover overhead with showers moving in for the afternoon.

The better chances for rain will be south of Interstate 80 and, even then, amounts will likely stay under a quarter of an inch for most.

Hour by Hour Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast(WOWT)

Wind gusts could reach 25 miles per hour out of the north through the day.

A few light showers may linger overnight into Thursday morning though most of us stay dry.

Cloud cover stays prevalent through the rest of the week, helping to hold daytime temperatures in the 60s.

This is just in time for the first day of fall, which is Thursday.

More showers arrive late Thursday night and stick with us Friday morning, slowly ending by the afternoon.

