Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Fall weather sticks around

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cooler weather is here! After a record setting 100 degree day in the Metro we’ve cooled down behind our latest front. This has come along with rain chances. Showers will continue to clear S this evening, best chances will be S of the Metro through 8 PM before drying up. They’ll return, very light and hit or miss, Thursday morning with dry and cloudy conditions in the afternoon. We’ll reach for a high in the mid 60s.

Chances for scattered showers are back after 8 PM Thursday and increase into Friday morning. They’ll clear by midday leaving behind .1″--.25″ for most.

Friday AM showers (wowt)

Friday will be our coolest day this week with a high of 62 in the Metro. This will be a 38 degree temperature swing from Tuesday’s high of 100!

Big temperature swing (wowt)

Temps briefly warm back to the 80s Saturday ahead of a prolonged stretch in the 70s next week.

Next 5 days (wowt)

