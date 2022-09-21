Construction on JFK south of Interstate 480 entering final stages

You can expect the F Street on-ramp and L Street off-ramps to both be open within the next week.
Drivers on the JFK were patient this summer in dealing with road construction.
By Jaret Lansford
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It has been a slow summer of setbacks for drivers heading to and from Bellevue on the JFK.

Construction projects on the bridges at Highway 370, Chandler, and J Street have all resulted in significant impacts for drivers. The change in the seasons brings a new phase to work on the road and good news for beleaguered travelers.

“The work down on Chandler and on 370 will be complete mid-October and we actually have a goal to open up the southbound Chandler area by the end of this month,” said Barbara Gerbino-Bevins, NDOT District 2 Construction Engineer.

There is still going to be some overnight work in both of those areas to help preserve the work that has been done for the past few months.

However, this will certainly be welcome news for many.

But what about the construction on the J Street Bridge, which has likely been the biggest headache recently? You can expect the F Street on-ramp and L Street off-ramps to both be open within the next week as well.

“Then we will flip to the inside lanes and do the same work on the inside lanes, which will have much less impact to traffic,” Gerbino-Bevins said.

The goal end date for construction in this area is the end of November, weather permitting.

At that point, the Nebraska DOT expects there to be two-lane travel in both directions with a much smoother surface in place.

Next year, Highway 75 between Interstate 480 and Fort Street will see work done on the pavement as well as the bridges passing overhead.

While impacts to Highway 75 traffic are expected to be limited, Hamilton and Fort Streets will likely be impacted more heavily.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three taken to hospital after shooting near Omaha grocery store
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
Portion of southwest Omaha road to close for 3 months for street widening
WOWT Valley sued after RV park approved
Valley RV park developer moving on
Scott Frost Spring Practice.
Buying out Scott Frost’s contract before October cost University of Nebraska millions more

Latest News

WOWT 6 News First Alert Traffic: JFK work ready to wrap up
6 News First Alert Traffic: JFK work ready to wrap up
Afternoon crash in Omaha slows down traffic on JFK Freeway
WOWT 6 News First Alert Traffic: I Street closure
6 News First Alert Traffic: I Street closure
WOWT Crash slows traffic on JFK
Crash slows traffic on JFK