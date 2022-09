OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash just before 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon backed up traffic on the JFK Freeway near Q Street.

The two right lanes in the southbound direction were shut down while officers investigated and cleared the scene.

We’re told there were no serious injuries and all lanes reopened at about 4:45 p.m.

