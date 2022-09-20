Valley RV park developer moving on

VALLEY, Neb. (WOWT) - The developer of a proposed RV park near the Platte River is changing course.

Brad Brown tells 6 News that about 90 acres of land where he planned to install more than 200 recreational vehicle campsites has been sold to someone else.

A conditional use permit for the RV park is now before the Valley City Council.

The city attorney confirms a motion rescinding any previous approval could be considered at the council meeting Tuesday night.

The neighboring Sokol Camp residential area has fought the approval of the RV park and even filed a lawsuit to stop it.

Their complaints include an increase in traffic leading to the park and the sound of more airboats on the river by their homes. The developer says there is a huge demand for an RV park and he is looking for other properties that welcome his business model.

