Valley RV park developer moving on

It has to do with a proposed RV park near the Platte River.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY, Neb. (WOWT) - The developer of a proposed RV park near the Platte River is changing course.

Brad Brown tells 6 News that about 90 acres of land where he planned to install more than 200 recreational vehicle campsites has been sold to someone else.

A conditional use permit for the RV park is now before the Valley City Council.

RELATED: Valley community speaks out about RV park plan at council meeting

The city attorney confirms a motion rescinding any previous approval could be considered at the council meeting Tuesday night.

The neighboring Sokol Camp residential area has fought the approval of the RV park and even filed a lawsuit to stop it.

Their complaints include an increase in traffic leading to the park and the sound of more airboats on the river by their homes. The developer says there is a huge demand for an RV park and he is looking for other properties that welcome his business model.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Frost Spring Practice.
Buying out Scott Frost’s contract before October cost University of Nebraska millions more
Three taken to hospital after shooting near Omaha grocery store
Several road closures announced in Omaha
File photo of Crete Municipal Airport east of town, (looking northwest).
Crete Police release identity of man killed while skydiving
People gather outside after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Monday, Sept....
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast; 1 killed

Latest News

JBS to pay $20 million in pork price-fixing settlement
Nebraska reports 9th bird flu case
Crews responded to a house fire near 18th and Center
Crews respond to Omaha house fire
How to register to vote in Nebraska and Iowa