Three taken to hospital after shooting near Omaha grocery store

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gunshots outside a neighborhood grocery store in North Omaha Monday night is under investigation.

Three people with gunshot wounds were taken to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment and all are expected to be okay.

On the scene, about one hour ago on 33rd Street & Parker outside of NBH Grocery, OPD Lieutenant Paul Hanson with the Northeast Precinct said a call came in just before 8 p.m.

Hanson said it appears the gunfire was outside the grocery store and at this time, the suspect is unknown.

A forensics team is also working on the scene.

At 7:40 p.m. officers at the Omaha Police Department and the Omaha Fire Department received a call for a shooting at 33rd and Parker Street. Upon arrival officers located an adult male and adult female suffering from gunshot injuries. The ambulance transported both of those parties to Nebraska Medicine. One with serious injuries and one with minor injuries and then additionally a third party was self-transported to Nebraska Medicine with minor injuries from the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.