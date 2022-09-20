Stabbing, arrest at Omaha shelter

Omaha stabbing
Omaha stabbing
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say a 51-year-old man was assaulted and stabbed at the Sienna Francis House men’s shelter just before 8 p.m. Monday. The shelter is at 17th & Nicholas Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers located a suspect and interviewed him. Kris Minickler, 64, was booked into the Douglas County jail for first degree assault and use of a weapon.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Frost Spring Practice.
Buying out Scott Frost’s contract before October cost University of Nebraska millions more
Several road closures announced in Omaha
File photo of Crete Municipal Airport east of town, (looking northwest).
Crete Police release identity of man killed while skydiving
Three taken to hospital after shooting near Omaha grocery store
People gather outside after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Monday, Sept....
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast; 1 killed

Latest News

Vehicle fire causes delays on westbound Interstate 80
Rusty's Morning Forecast
EXCLUSIVE: Earnest Jackson responds after Nebraska Board of Pardons rejects murder conviction appeal
Three taken to hospital after shooting near Omaha grocery store