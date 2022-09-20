Stabbing, arrest at Omaha shelter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say a 51-year-old man was assaulted and stabbed at the Sienna Francis House men’s shelter just before 8 p.m. Monday. The shelter is at 17th & Nicholas Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers located a suspect and interviewed him. Kris Minickler, 64, was booked into the Douglas County jail for first degree assault and use of a weapon.

