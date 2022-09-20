Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Record heat before a strong cold front barrels in

Record heat likely this afternoon before a strong cold front moves through
By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Get ready for an incredibly warm September day that starts in the 70s and end in the 90s. The record high on this date is 95 degrees set in 2018. We are likely to break that pretty easily this afternoon. I have 97 in my forecast for the high today.

Record high
Record high(WOWT)
Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

It will be a tad humid today and that will send heat index values up to near 100 degrees for a few hours this afternoon.

Heat Index Values
Heat Index Values(WOWT)

A cold front will move through later on tonight dragging the heat out and the cooler air in. There is the small chance of an isolated storm after 9pm with the passing of the front but I fully expect most of us to stay dry.

Cold Front
Cold Front(WOWT)

We’ll start Wednesday in the 60s and struggle to climb into the 70s. That all thanks to the cooler air, clouds and showers that will be moving through. The best chances for rain are during afternoon hours Wednesday.

Wednesday Rain Chances
Wednesday Rain Chances(WOWT)

Unfortunately most of us will see less than a half inch of rain in the metro from this round with some heavier totals south of the metro. Thursday will be dry and cool with temperatures that are unlikely to climb out of the 60s.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Frost Spring Practice.
Buying out Scott Frost’s contract before October cost University of Nebraska millions more
Several road closures announced in Omaha
File photo of Crete Municipal Airport east of town, (looking northwest).
Crete Police release identity of man killed while skydiving
People gather outside after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Monday, Sept....
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast; 1 killed
New Mexico woman found dead, husband arrested in Kansas

Latest News

Record heat Tuesday
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Record heat ahead of Fall’s arrival
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Hot & humid with record highs early this week
Monday's Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Record heat before fall cool down
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Spotty morning shower, sunny afternoon