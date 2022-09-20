Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Record heat before a strong cold front barrels in

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Get ready for an incredibly warm September day that starts in the 70s and end in the 90s. The record high on this date is 95 degrees set in 2018. We are likely to break that pretty easily this afternoon. I have 97 in my forecast for the high today.

Record high (WOWT)

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

It will be a tad humid today and that will send heat index values up to near 100 degrees for a few hours this afternoon.

Heat Index Values (WOWT)

A cold front will move through later on tonight dragging the heat out and the cooler air in. There is the small chance of an isolated storm after 9pm with the passing of the front but I fully expect most of us to stay dry.

Cold Front (WOWT)

We’ll start Wednesday in the 60s and struggle to climb into the 70s. That all thanks to the cooler air, clouds and showers that will be moving through. The best chances for rain are during afternoon hours Wednesday.

Wednesday Rain Chances (WOWT)

Unfortunately most of us will see less than a half inch of rain in the metro from this round with some heavier totals south of the metro. Thursday will be dry and cool with temperatures that are unlikely to climb out of the 60s.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

