OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As of 3pm new record highs have been set in Omaha and Lincoln.

Record highs today (WOWT)

The 3pm temperature in Omaha was 97 degrees, breaking the record high that was set just a few years back in 2018.

High temperatures today (WOWT)

Lincoln seeing their second 100 degree day in a row, temperatures so far reaching 102 degrees. That smashes the previous record of 96 degrees set in 2016.

