Nebraska reports 9th bird flu case

It’s the first one since April.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is a ninth bird flu case in Nebraska.

After several reported cases this spring, this new case is in Dawes County.

It’s the first one since April. The disease officially known as highly pathogenic avian influenza was found in a small backyard chicken flock.

As a standard, the NDA is implementing a 6.2-mile surveillance zone around the impacted property. Poultry producers in that area should take special care in watching their flock.

The CDC says the risk to humans remains minimal.

