Nebraska reports 9th bird flu case

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is a ninth bird flu case in Nebraska.

After several reported cases this spring, this new case is in Dawes County.

It’s the first one since April. The disease officially known as highly pathogenic avian influenza was found in a small backyard chicken flock.

As a standard, the NDA is implementing a 6.2-mile surveillance zone around the impacted property. Poultry producers in that area should take special care in watching their flock.

The CDC says the risk to humans remains minimal.

NDA, in conjunction with the USDA, is announcing a ninth confirmed case of

highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The last case in Nebraska was discovered in April. The ninth farm, a small backyard flock, is in Dawes County.

Read more: https://t.co/KWWAwDCIxf pic.twitter.com/j1g6wDpcO8 — NEDeptAg (@NeDeptAg) September 19, 2022

