Mickey Joseph discusses Huskers defensive coordinator moves, ending Ajay Allen’s season

Interim head coach put Bill Busch in place after Erik Chinander dismissed
Nebraska running back Ajay Allen (9) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022,...
Nebraska running back Ajay Allen (9) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Jeff Carney)(Jeff Carney | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph on Tuesday explained why he made a change at defensive coordinator, moving Bill Busch into the job Erik Chinander had for more than four years.

“Chinander is a good man and a good coach, but the numbers did not add up. I did not see us getting better. For four weeks, I did not see us getting better from week one to week four. I had to make a decision, the best decision for the kids because it is about the boys, so I had to make the best decision for the boys,” Joseph said.

RELATED: Erik Chinander removed as Nebraska defensive coordinator

So far this season, the defense ranks 128th out of 131 teams in yardage allowed. With the team on a bye week, there is time to make changes.

Joseph also talked about the possibility of adjusting the scheme.

“It’s what Bill wants to do. He knows what he needs to do. I don’t need to get into all of that because he’s a new coordinator, so we try to put less out there right now. No disrespect, though,” Joseph said.

On the other side of the ball, true freshman Ajay Allen is done for the year after four games, he will redshirt after leaving the game against Oklahoma in the third quarter with what looked like a shoulder injury.

“He had surgery yesterday. He is back home. His mother is in town. He is doing fine. He came out of surgery well. He is going to miss the rest of the season, and it is going to hurt us, but Gabe (Ervin Jr.) is a back capable of getting it done,” Joseph said.

Allen had 190 yards and two touchdowns this season.

