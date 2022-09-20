How to register to vote in Nebraska and Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 2022 general election is less than two months away on Nov. 8.

Ensuring you’re registered to vote is the first step to casting your ballot.

How to Register

Voters in Nebraska and Iowa can register to vote in person, through mail, or online.

Nebraska voters can register online through the Secretary of State’s website. A printable form to mail in is also available.

Online registration in Nebraska requires a driver’s license or state ID card.

Douglas County voters can voters can register in person at libraries, the county Election Commission Office at 12220 W Center Road in Omaha, or when renewing a driver’s license.

Sarpy County voters can voters can register in person at the Election Commission Office at 1102 E 1st Street in Papillion.

Iowa voters can register online or with a form. The form can be returned to your county’s auditor.

Pottawattamie County residents can return their voter registration form to the residents can return their voter registration form to the County Auditor’s Office at the Pottawattamie County Courthouse.

Early Voting Registration

Douglas County residents request an early ballot to be mailed to them.

Sarpy County residents can also apply for an early ballot with a form.

Requested early ballots will be mailed starting Oct. 3.

In-person early voting is available at your county’s Election Commission Office beginning Oct. 11.

Pottawattamie County residents can vote early at the Pottawattamie County Auditor’s office beginning 20 days before the election. An absentee ballot can also be requested.

Voter Registration Deadlines

Nebraska residents will need to register to vote before November.

Online registration is available until Oct. 21.

Registration forms that are mailed to the County Election office must be postmarked by Oct. 21.

In-person registration at the County Election Office is available until Oct. 28.

Iowa residents can register even on the day of the election.

In-person registration is available on the day of the election at your polling place. An ID with a current address will be needed.

Mailed voter registration forms must be postmarked by Oct. 24.

Online registration is available until Oct. 24.

Check your Registration

If you’re unsure if you’re registered to vote or don’t know your precinct, you can check on the Nebraska Voter Information Lookup.

Iowa voters can check online through the Secretary of State.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.