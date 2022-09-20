How far has the Huskers defense fallen compared to last year, we have the numbers

By Joe Nugent
Published: Sep. 19, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s defense was pretty good last year, kept the team in a lot of games. They were the strength, but after six players moved onto the NFL, this years unit has not been able to perform close to the same level. It’s also a big reason why the decision was made to replace Erik Chinander with Bill Busch at defensive coordinator.

Right now the Huskers rank 128th in total defense out of 131 teams, compared 47th last season, a top 50 performance. Nebraska is 123rd on third downs, 124th in rushing defense and 115th in passing defense. Compared to 72nd, 58th and 37th in those same categories last season.

The strength of the team has switched to the other side of the ball. Right now Nebraska is 49th in total offense and 78th in scoring offense.

They have a week to work on it without a game this Saturday. Nebraska will return a week from Saturday to host Indiana at 6:30 p.m. central time at Memorial Stadium.

