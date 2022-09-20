Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cold front brings in Fall weather

Emily's Tuesday Evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday was a record setter across the region! Highs hit the 90s and 100s with new records in Omaha and Lincoln. Omaha reached 100, 103 in Lincoln.

Record setter
Record setter(wowt)

The next signs of fall are here as a cold front sweeps though... this may spark an isolated shower or two Tuesday night, very low chances, with a drop to the low 70s for Wednesday’s daytime high. Rain chances increase in the late morning afternoon before clearing in the evening to the S... we may see a few persistent showers that linger mainly S of the Metro Thursday morning.

Rain chances
Rain chances(wowt)

The heaviest rain will keep S of the Metro where a few spots could see 1″-1.5″. As we travel N totals drop to .1″-.5″ near the Metro with very little falling to the N.

Rain potential
Rain potential(wowt)

We’ll cool even more from there with mid 60s Thursday and Friday! Friday brings another chance at rain before we briefly return to the 80s Saturday.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

