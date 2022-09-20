Crews respond to Omaha house fire

Crews responded to a house fire near 18th and Center
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews were on the scene of a house fire Tuesday morning.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews went to a home on the 1900 block of South 18th Street just before 11 a.m. Tuesday in response to a fire.

Flames were seen coming from the home’s second floor when firefighters arrived.

Everyone was out of the home when fire crews arrived, although some people were going in and out of the home.

Fire crews didn’t believe anyone needed transport to a hospital. Two dogs also survived the fire.

Firefighters were rotating out to deal with the heat from the blaze.

