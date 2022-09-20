Big bucks on District 2 Congressional race in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It might feel like every other commercial you see on TV is incumbent Republican Congressman Don Bacon touting his experience and blasting Biden on inflation; or his Democratic opponent, Tony Vargas saying he’s a fighter for working families, protecting the American dream.

According to the Center For Responsive Politics, Open Secrets website, both sides are spending big bucks on the race.

Don Bacon has raised $2.7 million through the most recent reporting period, spent about $1.6 million, and has $1.2 million in cash on hand. Tony Vargas has pulled in roughly $1.6 million, spent about $1.1 million of it, and has about $533,000 cash on hand.

6 News dug deeper to see what that translates to on the local TV airwaves.

Bacon’s campaign has bought $869,506 worth of ads to Vargas’s $251,445. However, outside groups or PACs have doled out $3.2 million, combined, on this race alone with a slight edge to Bacon.

Why is this race so important? Republicans need to flip just five seats in the U.S. House to take control. Democrats have placed Omaha district two on the red to blue list, making it a top priority to fund and capture. Right now, Real Clear Politics has this race as “leans Republican”.

One thing is certain. The money will keep rolling in with seven weeks to go.

