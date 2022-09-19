Three charged in connection to Omaha murder will go to trial

All three have been charged in connection to the homicide investigation of Dayton Wenz, 18.
(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After facing a judge for the first time in early August, the three charged in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old will all have to go to trial.

Jordan Humphrey, 21, Schuyler Buckingham-Yeoman, 18, and Alicia Granneman, 19, have been charged in connection to the homicide investigation of Dayton Wenz, 18.

Still held without bond, Humphrey’s case will go to trial with four counts including second-degree murder. The formal drug possession charge was dropped and there is no trial date set at this time.

Jordan Humphrey, 21, (left) Schuyler Buckingham-Yeoman, 18, (middle) and Alicia Granneman, 19,...
Jordan Humphrey, 21, (left) Schuyler Buckingham-Yeoman, 18, (middle) and Alicia Granneman, 19, (right).(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)

Buckingham-Yeoman and Granneman both waived a preliminary hearing on an accessory to second-degree murder. Both have a bond of $500,000.

Granneman is accused of hiding the car used in the shooting after the shooting and police say Buckingham-Yeoman admitted to being present when the shooting happened and hiding the weapon used in his home.

