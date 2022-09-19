Tangier Shriners raises thousands at annual spaghetti feed

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands in the metro had bellies full of spaghetti today thanks to the Tangier Shriners 39th annual spaghetti feed, one of the organization’s largest yearly events.

The fraternal organization raises funds to support children in non-profit Shriners hospitals across the nation.

Omaha’s chapter, which has around 1,800 members, spent the week preparing 350 gallons of spaghetti sauce, 600 pounds of spaghetti, more than 13,000 meatballs and over 2,000 hand-filled cannolis.

The organization says they typically raise around $30,000 at the event each year.

The funds support their yearly activities and go towards their building space at 84th and Center streets.

Organizers and members say they wouldn’t have the success they have without the community.

“Well, if you didn’t have that support, we couldn’t keep the lights on, we couldn’t get our kids to the hospitals,” says Frank Kroupa, a member and volunteer with the Shriners for 50 years. “We have 350 kids we support right now, and we need that. we need those funds to keep this building going so we can get the kids to the hospitals.”

Before the day even began, the Shriners had over 1,500 orders placed for their drive-through line.

They say every plate of food, every volunteer, ad every dollar helps.

