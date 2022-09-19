Smokey Fire 100% containment over 4,000 acres burned

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Smokey Fire is now 100% contained with 4,348 acres burned.

The weather over the weekend helped with containment levels and all Banner County and McGrew Fire trucks have been released and no other assets are on scene.

There is still some smoke coming from the containment line and Banner County will continue to do periodic patrols in the area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

