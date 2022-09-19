Several road closures announced in Omaha

(KEYC News Now, File)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several roads in Omaha will be closed starting this week.

Omaha Public Works says beginning Friday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m., the intersection of North 120th Street and West Maple Road will be closed to install a traffic signal truss. The closure will be in effect for one night.

Starting Monday, Sept. 19 at 9 a.m., Nicholas Street between North 14th and 11th Streets will be closed for three months for sewer replacement.

According to the Douglas County Engineer, beginning 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 through 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 Bennington Road from 216th to 225th Streets will be closed for maintenance.

No detour will be posted, so drivers will need to find their own alternate routes.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Chinander removed as Nebraska defensive coordinator
New Mexico woman found dead, husband arrested in Kansas
9-year-old boy on bike hit by vehicle in Council Bluffs
1 dead, 2 injured in northwest Iowa single-car crash
Douglas County property owners upset over property tax cards error

Latest News

Rain, floods and an island-wide blackout continue in Puerto Rico even as the center of Fiona...
Nebraska Task Force 1 deploys to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona
Fremont County man arrested for domestic abuse allegedly taunted authorities online
Lincoln man loses thousands in computer scam
.
Employees restrain man who tried robbing downtown Lincoln grocery store