Several road closures announced in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several roads in Omaha will be closed starting this week.

Omaha Public Works says beginning Friday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m., the intersection of North 120th Street and West Maple Road will be closed to install a traffic signal truss. The closure will be in effect for one night.

Starting Monday, Sept. 19 at 9 a.m., Nicholas Street between North 14th and 11th Streets will be closed for three months for sewer replacement.

According to the Douglas County Engineer, beginning 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 through 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 Bennington Road from 216th to 225th Streets will be closed for maintenance.

No detour will be posted, so drivers will need to find their own alternate routes.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.