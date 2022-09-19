Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Hot & humid with record highs early this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Quite a warm couple of days are on the way starting today. Highs near 90 are likely for most of us with feels likely temperatures jumping into the mid 90s for a while this afternoon. You’ll notice the muggy feel as well with dew point climbing up the muggy meter.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

It only gets hotter Tuesday with record highs well within reach. The record high in Omaha Tuesday is 95 degrees set only 4 years ago but I do expect it to be broken tomorrow. It will feel humid as well and that will send our heat index values up near 100 for a few hours in the afternoon.

Tuesday Heat (WOWT)

Heat Index Tuesday (WOWT)

The heat is short lived as a cold front will barrel through Tuesday night. It won’t be all that eventful as it passes but will bring a chance of showers and storms behind for Wednesday. That will make for a much cooler day as well. Temperatures in the 60s and 70s will feel much more like fall the rest of the week.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Cooler highs in the 60s are likely the rest of the week. You’ll likely need a jacket to start each day with lows near 50 in the mornings from Thursday through the weekend.

