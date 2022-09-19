Omaha’s One Community Cultural Festival held for first time since start of pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Chinese Association held the 2nd annual One Community Cultural Festival Sunday, marking the first time the event could be held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cultures from around the world celebrated as one at Aksarben’s Stinson Park, with dozens of community groups sharing clothing, jewelry, food, drinks and dance performances.

“The styles we perform are influenced by Egyptian, Turkish, Moroccan, and Lebanese belly dance,” says Della Bynum, with the Crysallus Studio.

Bynum’s group of belly dancers were some of more than 200 performers at Sunday’s festival, which represented 20 different styles of dance from around the world.

Bynum says the cultural celebration is especially important now, after several years of being apart.

“It’s a way to bring each other together, to experience each other’s food, each other’s music, each other’s dance, and America is a country of all these various cultures, and for us to come together in a joyous manner I think is really important.”

Officials with Nebraska’s Chinese Association say since we’re all one community, we should celebrate our similarities and differences together.

