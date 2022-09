OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Jennifer Redmond from Susan G. Komen about the 2022 Nebraska MORE THAN PINK Walk back in person on Saturday, October 8th at Werner Park. There is No registration fee. We encourage participants to donate and fundraise for the mission. Find out more in today’s interview!

