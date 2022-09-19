Monday Sept. 19 COVID-19 update: 2 deaths in Douglas County as positivity rate falls

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Sarpy/Cass data snapshot

DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows the pandemic death toll in the health district stands at 353 people.

The dashboard no longer indicates in which county those deaths have occurred. The dashboard also does not provide any information about their age ranges or pre-existing conditions.

CASES: As of Monday, the dashboard reported that were 328 active cases of COVID-19 in Sarpy County, down from 413 indicated on the dashboard a week ago; and 34 in Cass County, down from 68 reported last week. To date, Sarpy/Cass has confirmed 55,507 cases of COVID-19 in Sarpy County, which is 232 more than reported last week; and 6,727 in Cass County, an increase of 26 cases since last week.

Of the health district’s current active cases, most are in their 20s, 30s, 40s, and 50s: 51 cases in their 20s, 48 in their 30s and another 48 in their 40s, and 54 in their 50s. There are also 76 active cases among youth ages 14 and younger, down from 98 cases reported about a week ago; with 39 of those active pediatric cases — 13 more than reported about a week ago — among children ages 4 or younger, the age group most recently approved for COVID-19 vaccination.

POSITIVITY RATE: The health department reported a test positivity rate of 14.6% as of Saturday, down from an adjusted 16.6% a week prior. About a month ago it was 22.4%; about two months ago, it was 25.3%. The lab ran 169 tests in the week ending Saturday, compared to 116 tests in the week prior.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department’s hospital data is provided by Douglas County, according to its dashboard. That information is available in the Douglas County update below.

VACCINATIONS: The health department reported almost no change in vaccination rates among residents this week compared to last week, standing at 67.5% in Sarpy County, and 63.2% in Cass County.

Three Rivers risk levels remain low

Three Rivers Public Health Department replaced its COVID-19 dashboard with links to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 information page and the CDC, as well as a link to the CDC dropdown widget, which lets users find the risk level for their county.

As of Monday, the widget was still showing the risk levels for Dodge, Saunders, and Washington counties as “low.” About two weeks ago, it was at “medium.”

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department has been reporting COVID-19 data twice weekly, issuing updated stats on Mondays and Thursdays.

DEATHS: The health department reported two recent COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

“An unvaccinated man in his 60s has died and a vaccinated man in his 70s also has died,” the release states.

The local COVID-19 pandemic death toll now stands at 1,183 people.

CASES: DCHD also reported Monday that 200 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed since Thursday’s report. About a year ago, DCHD was reporting that 358 cases had been confirmed over the previous weekend.

The most recent case numbers lowered the seven-day average from 79 cases on Thursday to 67 cases — the lowest it’s been since May 9. The DCHD dashboard indicated Thursday that the rolling seven-day average per 100,000 people decreased from 97 cases as of Wednesday to 82.3 cases as of Thursday.

The latest recent cases bring the local pandemic total to 169,101 cases. The Douglas County COVID-19 dashboard also indicates that the last recorded number of reinfections for a rotating seven days ending was 117 cases.

POSITIVITY RATE: The DCHD COVID-19 dashboard indicates the local positivity rate was at 11.9% as of Saturday, down from an adjusted 15.7% reported the week prior. About a month ago, it was 17.4%; about two months ago, it was 21.7%. About a year ago, it was 7.7%.

The DCHD dashboard on Monday indicated the community level was “low.”

HOSPITALIZATIONS: As of late Sunday, area hospitals were caring for 134 COVID-19 patients, down from 143 patients reported Thursday. Of those patients, four were pediatric patients; 18 adult patients were in ICUs; and five people were on ventilators. Additionally, three adult patients were awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

About a year ago, DCHD was reporting 185 area COVID-19 hospitalizations.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Area hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels. As of late Sunday, hospitals were 82% full with 245 beds available, up from 174 reported Thursday. Area ICUs were 87% full with 37 beds available, up from 20 reported Thursday. Pediatric ICUs were 90% full with 13 beds available — four fewer than reported Thursday. About a year ago, local hospitals were 83% full with 236 beds available, and ICUs were 80% full with 51 beds available.

VACCINATIONS: The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicated slight increases in some vaccination data since Monday.

To date, 6,167 pediatric doses — for ages 6 months to 4 years — have been administered in the county, resulting in 5.4% of Douglas County children in that age group being fully vaccinated.

Vaccination numbers among other age groups showed slight increases from last week. To date, 67.6% of all Douglas County residents are vaccinated. Of youth ages 5-11, 41.1% are vaccinated; and 69.6% of county youth ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated.

