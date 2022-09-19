Group of senators hold first public hearing on how $335M will go to North, East, and South Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One after another, Omaha residents and business leaders shared their ideas for improving the city’s underserved areas.

It’s potentially a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that no one wants to waste

$335 million of what is largely federal funding will go to projects that create jobs and economic growth.

“This plan is the first time the state has invested in East Omaha to this magnitude,” Wayne said. “We’re doing a needs analysis and we’re going to hear from the community throughout the information sessions and the reason is to provide economic recovery.”

Alejandra Jimenez, a program manager of diversity, equity, and inclusion at the Chamber of Commerce says it’s been a long time since South Omaha has been renovated.

She would like to see a big chunk of the money go there.

“Especially with COVID, it’s been a community that hasn’t been served and it’s been a little neglected.” Jimenez said.

She says one of the few things she would like the committee to do is build community parks, better parking for businesses, and better street lighting to keep the community safer.

“For our community to come and feel more welcomed.”

Diana Rogel is the diversity and outreach coordinator at Live On Nebraska. Like Alejandra, she urged the committee to pay attention to environmental factors.

In her case, it’s because of her grandma’s death.

“My grandma passed away because of kidney failure and a lot of environmental factors impacted that you know like not having access to fresh fruits and vegetables,” Rogel said.

But no matter what, Omaha residents don’t want North, East, and South Omaha to be ignored.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.