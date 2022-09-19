Gov. Ricketts honors Wellness Award recipients

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is honoring the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Wellness Awards.

The award was created “to recognize Nebraska employers who dedicate leadership, resources, and time to wellness efforts in the workplace,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.

In addition to the award winners, Ricketts was joined by Dr. Gary Anthone, chief medical officer of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and 2022 Miss Nebraska Steffany Lien.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

