Fremont County man arrested for domestic abuse allegedly taunted authorities online

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa man wanted for a domestic disturbance was arrested after allegedly taunting the authorities on social media.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Jeremy Rhoades was arrested on Sept. 7.

Rhoades was wanted in connection to a domestic disturbance that occurred in June of 2022 in Hamburg, Iowa.

Rhoades allegedly fled the state and began taunting law enforcement on social media. Rhoades was arrested by the Missouri Highway Patrol and extradited to Iowa to face charges.

Rhoades is charged with domestic abuse (bodily injury) and probation violation. He was held on a $6,000 bond.

Jeremy Rhoades, 23 (Fremont County Sheriff's Office)

