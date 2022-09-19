Family, dog, escape duplex fire in Bellevue

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A family is doing okay after escaping a house fire that happened Monday morning.

Fire crews were called out to Lynnwood Road near 28th Street around 4:30 a.m.

A fire started in a duplex home and on the scene, firefighters worked to knock down part of the roof. Two people and their dog were home at the time but everyone was able to get out safely.

Firefighters checked neighboring properties to see if there is any other damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

