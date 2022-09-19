Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Record heat ahead of Fall’s arrival

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a hot Monday, we’re aiming for another toasty day. The heat peaks Tuesday ahead of our next cold front with a jump to 96, record warmth is possible.

Record heat Tuesday (wowt)

With a little mugginess in the air it’ll feel even hotter... The heat index will reach as high as 101 in the Metro. Avoid spending too much time outdoors during the peak of the afternoon heat.

Heat index Tuesday (wowt)

The next signs of fall are here as a cold front sweeps though... this may spark an isolated shower or two Tuesday night, very low chances, with a drop to the low 70s for Wednesday’s daytime high. Rain chances increase in the afternoon before clearing in the evening to the S.

Next 5 days (wowt)

We’ll cool even more from there with mid 60s Thursday and Friday! Friday brings another chance at rain before we briefly return to the 80s Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.