Election 2022: Nebraska ballot finalized

(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s general election ballot has been finalized.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen says his office has finalized the list of candidates and ballot measures for the Nov. 8 general election. The final list was certified on Friday, Sept. 16.

“My office has finalized the certification of candidates and ballot measures that file with the State of Nebraska.” Evnen said, “This certification is a vital part of the process and ensures that candidate names and party affiliations are listed correctly.”

See the finalized list of candidates from the Secretary of State

Early ballots will be sent out beginning Oct. 3.

Two ballot initiative measures will be on the ballot which were proposed by petitions.

Initiative Measure 432, the Voter ID Constitutional Amendment, will let voters decide on voter ID requirements.

Initiative Measure 433, the Minimum Wage Initiative, will let voters decide on a minimum wage increase.

RELATED: Nebraska voters to decide minimum wage increase, voter ID requirement this November

Evnen says the two measures were numbered by random drawing.

The state will host a hearing in each congressional district on the measures. Informational pamphlets on the measures will also be created and made available to voters.

“In accordance with the placement of the initiative measure on the ballot, my office will be hosting a hearing in each of the three congressional districts as required by law,” Evnen stated. “These hearings will allow Nebraska voters to comment.”

