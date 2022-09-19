California woman arrested in Nebraska after State Troopers find 20 pounds of cocaine

YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - A California Woman was arrested after the Nebraska State Patrol says she was found with 20 pounds of cocaine.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper allegedly saw a driver following another too closely on I-80 near York.

The trooper did a traffic stop and says they became suspicious of criminal activity.

Troopers then searched the vehicle and allegedly found 20 pounds of suspected cocaine. It was allegedly concealed inside the seats of the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Imelda Ambriz, 34, of Los Angeles. She was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver. Ambriz was lodged in York County Jail.

