13-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose, police say

The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related...
The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related overdose deaths this weekend, with the youngest victim being 13 years old.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Nick Davis and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ/Gray News) – A 13-year-old died of a suspected fentanyl overdose in Texas over the weekend, according to police.

The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related overdose deaths this weekend, with the youngest victim being the 13-year-old.

Police were called to an apartment building late Sunday morning and found the teen dead.

The other two deaths at separate residences included a 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man.

Wichita Falls Police Department Sgt. Charlie Eipper said evidence in all three investigations points to fentanyl overdoses. The bodies have been sent for autopsies, and all cases remain under investigation.

Eipper said the biggest concern with these overdose deaths is that fentanyl pills are made to look like Percocet, a common prescription pain medication.

There have now been 18 fentanyl-related deaths this year in Wichita Falls, according to the police department.

