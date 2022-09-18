Omaha Police investigate cutting incident after 2 assaulted overnight

Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after two people were assaulted overnight.

According to Omaha Police, officers were called to the area of 104th and Spaulding Street early Sunday at 2:33 a.m for an assault.

Police arrived and found a 23-year-old victim who allegedly told police he was assaulted by four people.

Another victim was found - a 22-year-old who police say was cut during the assault.

Both victims were sent to CUMC for treatment.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

