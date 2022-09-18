1 injured in Omaha stabbing, police investigating

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was stabbed overnight.

According to Omaha Police, officers were called to Florence Tower at 1:12 a.m. Saturday in reference to a large pool of blood found in the parking lot.

Officers couldn’t find a victim at first, but another call at 10:15 a.m. led officers to 19th and Grand Avenue where they found a 58-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

The man was sent to UNMC for treatment.

Police say a crime scene was located at the victim’s residence near 21st and Brown - close to Florence Tower.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

