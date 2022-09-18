New Mexico woman found dead, husband arrested in Kansas
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOME, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say a missing New Mexico woman has been found dead and her husband has been arrested in Kansas in connection with the case.
Valencia County Sheriff’s officials say 37-year-old Karla Aguilera of Tome was reported missing by family members on Sept. 6.
Torrance County officials say a body was found Wednesday near the Mountainair and Highway 60 area and an autopsy confirmed it was Aguilera.
Authorities say an arrest warrant was issued for 50-year-old Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa and he was arrested Saturday some 440 miles away in Garden City, Kansas.
Valencia County authorities are expected to release more information about the case at a news conference Monday.
