New Mexico woman found dead, husband arrested in Kansas

TOME, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say a missing New Mexico woman has been found dead and her husband has been arrested in Kansas in connection with the case.

Valencia County Sheriff’s officials say 37-year-old Karla Aguilera of Tome was reported missing by family members on Sept. 6.

Torrance County officials say a body was found Wednesday near the Mountainair and Highway 60 area and an autopsy confirmed it was Aguilera.

Authorities say an arrest warrant was issued for 50-year-old Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa and he was arrested Saturday some 440 miles away in Garden City, Kansas.

Valencia County authorities are expected to release more information about the case at a news conference Monday.

