Erik Chinander removed as Nebraska defensive coordinator

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s defensive coordinator has been removed.

Interim Head Football Coach Mickey Joseph announced Sunday he is relieving the Huskers defensive coordinator, Erik Chinander, from his position.

“We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to our football program,” Joseph said. “At this time, I feel that it is in the best interest of the Nebraska Football program to take the leadership of the defense in another direction and decided Bill Busch will take over as defensive coordinator.”

Bill Busch is Nebraska’s special teams coordinator.

Chinander was in his fifth season as Nebraska’s defensive coordinator and this is his 20th year coaching.

