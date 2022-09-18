David’s Morning Forecast - Spotty morning shower, sunny afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Storms overnight moved out of the area with skies clearing out this morning, some patchy fog developing by sunrise. The fog in river valleys and low lying areas should fade away after sunrise. A patch of clouds with some spotty showers is making it way across central Nebraska, and will reach the metro area by around 9am. A brief shower or two is possible through 11am, but impacts will be minimal. Any showers should be out of here by Noon, with partly sunny skies and warmer conditions in the afternoon. Highs reach the mid and upper 80s, with some 90s possible closer to the Kansas border.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Skies remain clear into Monday morning, a light northeast breeze should give us a pleasant start to the day. Temperatures in the morning dip into the lower 60s near and north of I-80, including the Omaha metro. However, a southeast wind kicks up by late morning pulling warmer air back into the area. Monday afternoon will be quite warm, highs climb to around 90 in the metro. That’s more than 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

High Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

Even hotter conditions are likely on Tuesday with gusty southwest winds helping to kick temperatures into the middle 90s. Highs could climb as high as 95 degrees in Omaha, which would tie the record high. The heat doesn’t stick around too long, a fall cold front arrives on Wednesday and will knock temperatures back into the 70s. A few spotty showers or storms are possible Wednesday afternoon or evening as that front moves through the area. Highs fall into the 60s for Thursday and Friday, just in time for the official start to the fall season. More scattered showers are possible on Friday, helping to keep us cool. Sunny skies and warmer weather return for the upcoming weekend.

