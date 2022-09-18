David’s Evening Forecast - Record heat before fall cool down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Warm and very humid this evening, temperatures only in the low and mid 80s around the metro but the heat index has climbed to around 90 in a few spots. Patchy clouds have been rolling through the area, but skies will clear out this evening with light winds. Aside from the humidity, it should be a good evening around town. A light northeast breeze overnight will help to lower humidity levels by morning, at least temporarily. That will allow temperatures to fall into the low 60s around Omaha, with some 50s north of I-80.

This Evening's Forecast (WOWT)

Summer heat quickly builds back in on Monday, along with some higher humidity levels. After starting off in the low and mid 60s, we should already be climbing into the 80s by Noon. A southeast breeze at 10 to 20mph along with plenty of sun will continue to heat us up for the afternoon, with highs around 90 degrees likely.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Even hotter weather is expected on Tuesday. A strong southwest wind and lots of sun is a good combination for record heat, and that is exactly what it looks like we may see Tuesday afternoon. The record high currently stands at 95 degrees set in 2018. Our forecast of 96 would break that record, and make for some intense heat Tuesday afternoon. Keep the hot and humid weather in mind for any Tuesday afternoon or evening plans.

Record Heat Possible Tuesday (WOWT)

Thankfully, the heat is not sticking around all that long as a fall cold front arrives on Wednesday brings clouds and a nice cool down. Highs on Wednesday should top out in the 70s, feeling much more comfortable compared to the start of the week. A few showers or possibly an isolated storm are also possible Wednesday evening as the front moves through. Behind that cold front, it will really feel like fall for at least a few days. Highs on Thursday and Friday likely top out in the 60s! A few more rain showers are possible on Friday as well. Things warm back up to around 80 for the upcoming weekend.

High Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

