9-year-old boy on bike hit by vehicle in Council Bluffs

(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 9-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Saturday evening.

The Council Bluffs Police Department says Saturday at 8:37 p.m., officers were called to an accident at Harrison Street and East Kanesville Boulevard.

Police say a 9-year-old boy was riding his bike on Harrison Street and was hit by a vehicle while crossing East Kanesville.

According to police, the driver on East Kanesville allegedly couldn’t see the boy.

The boy was sent to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators with the Council Bluffs Police Department Traffic Unit are looking into the incident.

Omaha Police investigate cutting incident after 2 assaulted overnight
A golf outing honors a fallen Marine
Omaha fire crews knock down accidental fire
Police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times at Florence Tower
