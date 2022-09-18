9-year-old boy on bike hit by vehicle in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 9-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Saturday evening.

The Council Bluffs Police Department says Saturday at 8:37 p.m., officers were called to an accident at Harrison Street and East Kanesville Boulevard.

Police say a 9-year-old boy was riding his bike on Harrison Street and was hit by a vehicle while crossing East Kanesville.

According to police, the driver on East Kanesville allegedly couldn’t see the boy.

The boy was sent to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators with the Council Bluffs Police Department Traffic Unit are looking into the incident.

