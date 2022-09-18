1 dead, 2 injured in northwest Iowa single-car crash

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person is dead after an SUV went off the road in northwest Iowa.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2009 Mercury Mariner was heading westbound near B40 and Garfield Avenue in Sioux County, Iowa, Sunday at 6:22 a.m.

The driver of the Mariner left the road for an unknown reason and went into a ditch. The SUV then vaulted a culvert and hit an embankment.

Iowa State Patrol says the driver, identified as 25-year-old Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers, a 32-year-old man and a 3-year-old girl, were injured and taken to Sioux Center Hospital. They were later airlifted to Sioux Falls Area Hospital.

Iowa State Patrol says they suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash.

